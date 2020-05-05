NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An inmate from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, TN, has died at a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The 67-year-old man died on Monday at 1:20 a.m., according to a news release. The exact cause of death is pending the medical examiner's report.
The inmate was transported to the hospital on April 25 and was tested for COVID-19.
Currently six Tennessee prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized. One of those patients is in critical condition.
The Department of Correction announced on Friday that it would conduct another round of mass testing of all inmates and staff at TDOC prisons. CoreCivic, which operates four state prisons, will also conduct mass testing for staff and inmates at the facilities it operates.
Testing for staff began Monday at Middle Tennessee facilities and will continue throughout the state this week.
|Location
|Number Tested
|Number Positive
|Number Negative
|Pending
|Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
|2,316
|585
|1,731
|0
|Morgan County Correctional Complex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northeast Correctional Complex
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tennessee Prison for Woman
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Turney Center Industrial Complex
|275
|38
|237
|0
|Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex
|38
|2
|36
|0
|Mart Luttrell Transition Center
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Northwest Correctional Complex
|881
|45
|836
|0
|West Tennessee State Penitentiary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Women's Therapeutic Residential Center
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Contract & Private Managed prisons
|Hardeman County Correctional Facility
|4
|1
|3
|0
|South Central Correctional Facility
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
|2,371
|1,284
|1,087
|0
|Whiteville Correctional Facility
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Total
|5,908
|1,957
|3,951
|0
