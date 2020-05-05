 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An inmate from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, TN, has died at a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The 67-year-old man died on Monday at 1:20 a.m., according to a news release. The exact cause of death is pending the medical examiner's report.

The inmate was transported to the hospital on April 25 and was tested for COVID-19.

Currently six Tennessee prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized. One of those patients is in critical condition.

The Department of Correction announced on Friday that it would conduct another round of mass testing of all inmates and staff at TDOC prisons. CoreCivic, which operates four state prisons, will also conduct mass testing for staff and inmates at the facilities it operates.

Testing for staff began Monday at Middle Tennessee facilities and will continue throughout the state this week.

LocationNumber TestedNumber PositiveNumber NegativePending
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex2,3165851,7310
Morgan County Correctional Complex0000
Northeast Correctional Complex1010
Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility5050
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution2110
Tennessee Prison for Woman5050
Turney Center Industrial Complex275382370
Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex382360
Mart Luttrell Transition Center3120
Northwest Correctional Complex881458360
West Tennessee State Penitentiary1010
Women's Therapeutic Residential Center2020
Contract & Private Managed prisons
Hardeman County Correctional Facility4130
South Central Correctional Facility2020
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center2,3711,2841,0870
Whiteville Correctional Facility2020
Total5,9081,9573,9510

