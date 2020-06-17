HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hartsville woman has been charged in connection to the death of a child in her care in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI Special Agents joined the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department responded on Dec. 2, 2019, on a report of a child that had been hospitalized with injuries after choking on a pacifier.
Ridge Aken Williams, age 7 months, was under the care of Jennifer White at a home in Hartsville. The child was taken to a Nashville hospital where he died on Dec. 6.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that resulted in the case being presented to a grand jury.
White, 30, has been charged with one count of aggravated child neglect and one count of reckless homicide. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Previously reported
A couple is sharing memories of a child with an unforgettable smile days after his choking death.
