HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Trousdale County teacher has been arrested on charges of abusing a child.
Carla Haynes, a teacher at Trousdale County Elementary, has been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to the director of schools, Haynes, an eight-year veteran in the school system, forcibly grabbed a student’s ankle on dragged the student into the classroom from the hallway on Friday morning.
The school’s SRO was watching the school’s security cameras and saw the incident when it happened. He notified the school’s assistant principal. Haynes was removed from the class that afternoon.
According to the school’s website, Haynes was a PreK teacher. She previously taught third and fifth grades, according to her page on the site.
