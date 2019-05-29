HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Trousdale County Sheriff’s deputy was injured when he struck by a car on Tuesday night.
Deputy Clint Friar was patrolling on McMurry Boulevard East around 8:45 p.m. when he noticed a car with its flashers stopped near Lock Six Road. The car had stopped due to a dog being ran over.
As Friar worked to render aid and clear the roadway, he was struck by a pickup truck traveling west.
Friar was knocked several yards off the roadway. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
