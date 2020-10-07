NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Trousdale County Schools suspended service to one of their bus routes for an undetermined amount of time.
The district announced that service to the Bus #1 Route was suspended on its Facebook page. School leaders did not say why service was suspended.
The district said it would provide more information to parents as it becomes available.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.