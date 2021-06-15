NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - - As we hit the halfway point in June we're beginning to see more activity in the tropics, and eyes are on the Atlantic for more storms to come.
The second named storm has been identified for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical storm 'Bill' is boasting winds of 60 miles per hour moving off to the northeast at 38 miles per hour near the coast of Nova Scotia.
Storm Bill has its eyes set on Newfoundland as it moves through the night, eventually weakening to a tropical depression by Wednesday morning.
However, the tropics are becoming more active as another wave of energy in the Gulf, just off the Yucatan Peninsula, has a high probability of developing into another tropical system.
There are some potential impacts for the Gulf Coast and maybe as far inland as Tennessee if the new wave of energy becomes a tropical system.
