MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Ahead of bad weather coming our way this week due to Tropical Storm Zeta, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has canceled a soccer tournament in Murfreesboro.
The 2020 Girls' Soccer State Championship, planned to be held at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex on Wednesday and Thursday, has now been pushed back to Friday, October 30th.
Division I will play quarterfinals on Friday, October 30th, semifinals, on Saturday, October 21st, and championship games on Monday, November 2nd, according to the TSSAA. Game times have not been affected.
Ticket sales have been restricted to a 1/3 capacity because of COVID-19 guidelines. For championship matches, there will be only 667 tickets per game.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, October 27th, at 12 p.m. Click here to buy your tickets.
