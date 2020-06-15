NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A protest that started Friday night spilled over into Monday when state lawmakers returned to work.
Protesters tried to make their way inside the Tennessee State Capitol, but state troopers blocked anyone who tried to get by them.
Some protesters have stayed outside the Capitol since Friday. They said they plan to stay there until Governor Bill Lee hears their concerns.
"I feel very emotional because what we're here for. We're here for human rights. We're here for my children to live in a better world, but I'm also very uplifted by what I see and the support that we have,” said protester Angel Stansberry.
Troopers on scene initially told protesters they were not allowed inside the Capitol because of COVID-19. However, that is not the case, as the House has been open to guests (for example, the teens who organized the Black Lives Matter march on June 4 were honored during the House floor session Monday).
Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller issued a statement to News4, saying the protesters were not allowed on the grounds because of previous vandalism:
The Tennessee Highway Patrol does not set the number of people who can enter into the Capital. That is set by the leaders of the House and Senate. The grounds of the Capital were previously vandalized with graffiti by the group who is currently assembled. The removal of the graffiti required the capital grounds to be pressure washed and cleaned. This is why troopers are not permitting protesters on the grounds.
"Based on the guidelines put forth, there's only so many that can be allowed into the balconies up there. When we hit that number, we cut off,” Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said.
For protesters like Stansberry, bringing attention to topics like defunding the police and removing controversial statues is a main goal.
"I feel like I'm actually taking care of my family better by being here. I'm ensuring that my children of color have a better future,” Stansberry said.
The THP said they detained one woman, but released her. They said she was cited for disorderly conduct.
In the backdrop of all the protests and meetings, House lawmakers are working on a bill that would increase the punishment for taking over and illegally staying on state property.
Currently, it’s a misdemeanor. The proposed legislation would make it a felony.
One of the House leaders said it’s about safety.
"It's simply not safe period to have folks remain on capitol grounds. Some areas are lit. Some areas are not. It is the safest thing is for folks not to be camped out on capitol grounds,” State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) said.
