SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center celebrated the American Heart Associations’ National Wear Red Day Friday.
To spread awareness that heart disease can impact any age, Tri StoneCrest colleagues across the hospital wore red attire, and even their tiniest patients swaddled in red blankets joined the cause to raise awareness in honor of their new moms.
“Taking personal steps to prevent heart disease and continually assessing your risk for developing heart disease should be life-long habits,” said Dr. Patel. “Everyone must also pay attention to any signs or symptoms of heart disease. Early detection and treatment of heart disease and seeking emergency care quickly at the first sign of a heart attack can be the difference between life and death.”
TriStar officials also said the Medical Center will glow red each night during Feb. to support the American Heart Association to help raise awareness of the threat of heart disease in women as part of the Go Red for Women movement.
Community members can learn more about heart health this month by visiting this website.
