NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While the rest of the world was ringing in the New Year from the comfort of their own homes, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Harlow Rose Huntington was making history.
Harlow Rose was born at 12:02AM weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 18.5 inches long. She was TriStar's first baby of the new year.
Her parents, Rashon and Ashley Huntington of Lebanon, welcomed Harlow Rose with her big sister, Hailey Ray who is 8-years-old.
“I would like to thank the medical team at TriStar Summit Medical Center. First, I want to thank Dr. Halcomb, who made me feel safe and encouraged throughout my pandemic pregnancy. Her expertise and gentle spirit made me feel at ease each time I attended an appointment. Secondly, Dr. Williams, thank you for providing coverage for Dr. Halcomb and delivering my beautiful and healthy baby girl! You came in and rocked it! You listened to me, explained every procedure, and collaborated with me to create the birth plan that was most appropriate for my circumstances. You made clear recommendations and executed the plan perfectly! Lastly, the labor and delivery medical team has been AWESOME! Each team member I’ve encountered has been a pleasure to work with and made sure that my family and I received the best treatment and care. I appreciate Tristar Summit Medical Center for everything that you have done for my family. Thank you and, God bless you all,” Ashley Huntington said.
“We are thrilled to welcome the first baby of the New Year,” Lindsay Leasure, Director of Maternity Services at TriStar Summit said. “Providing support to a family who brings a new life into the world is truly a privilege and honor. The birth of a child is a beautiful way to begin 2021. Thank you for sharing your special moment with us.
The beautiful family was given a New Year gift basket to honor their special moment.
TriStar delivers over 7,000 babies anually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.