NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hollywood Walk of Fame will add some new stars next year and Nashville’s own Trisha Yearwood is on the list of recipients.
Congratulations Trisha on being part of the class of 2021 to receive your ⭐️ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! We love you -TeamTY pic.twitter.com/B9OFi8jqAD— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) June 18, 2020
Yearwood reached double platinum with her eponymous debut album, and became one of country’s leading artists with singles like “How Do I Live,” “Walkaway Joe” and “Believe Me Baby (I Lied).”
The Nashville singer will be receiving her star on the famous Walk of Fame strip in Los Angeles in 2021, along with entertainers like Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon and Salt-N-Pepa.
Our Walk of Fame Class of 2021! In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal. In the category of TELEVISION: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater. In the category of RECORDING: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McClean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous). In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (Posthumous) and August Wilson (Posthumous) In the category of RADIO: Big Boy
News4 will update you when Yearwood will receive her star next year.
