RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a shooting at a Murfreesboro home early Thursday morning.
Murfreesboro Police tell us the shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. at the home on Herald Lane.
Three people suffered gun shots wounds at a home on Herald Lane at 4:30 this morning in Murfreesboro (6/18/20). Two taken to hospital via private vehicle, other one transported by ambulance. The shooting is under investigation. No other details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/nAtALergS7— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) June 18, 2020
Two victims were taken to a hospital in a vehicle, while the third was transported by an ambulance.
Details on the gunman involved has not yet been released.
The shooting is still under investigation.
