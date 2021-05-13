With all the attention on gas stations, many have noticed prices climbing.
So how much more are we paying for gas today over what we'd normally pay? Let's look at Thursday's average prices. Megan Cooper of Triple A told News4, the state average is $2.87, a 15 cent increase since Monday. The Nashville average is $2.92, a 20 cent increase since Monday.
"Of course, we've all heard the news about the Colonial Pipeline," said Cooper. "That has played into this a little bit, but it's also not off trend to see our prices increase at this time of year. Summer blend gasoline is a little more expensive to produce."
According to Triple A, gas prices are $1.25 higher now than this day last year. Cooper said the better comparison is 2019. Gas prices are up 30 cents right now over this time that year. Cooper explained the reason 2020 is not a good comparison is because of the pandemic. People weren't on the road as much, and gas prices were uncommonly low. She said this year is very different with a much higher expectation of people traveling.
What about the prices? How much longer are we expecting them to go up?
"With the news of that Colonial Pipeline restarting, over the next several days, we could see some relief," said Cooper. "However, that relief may come in more stable gas prices and less gas prices dropping a significant amount."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.