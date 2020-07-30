PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Tripadvisor recently included Dollywood in its top 10 list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks.
Dollywood, located in the foothills of the Great Smokey Mountains, was ranked No. 8 in the Travelers' Choice Top 25 amusement parks in the world and placed sixth in the Travelers' Choice Top 25 United States Amusement Parks.
The reviews recognized the friendliness of its employees, unique and thrilling rides and attractions, high quality entertainment and Southern-focused cuisine. Dollywood is also "traveler ranked" as the No. 1 thing to do while visiting Pigeon Forge. Tripadvisor says traveler ranking refers to the "“highest rated places of interest or tour operators based on traveler reviews.”
Craig Ross, The Dollywood Company President, issued the following statement:
We are working every day to ensure each member of the family has a world-class experience where they can spend time together making memories they’ll cherish forever. Feedback from our guests is critical to maintaining the environment we want to provide. This ranking from Tripadvisor reviewers is a testament to the extensive efforts we make to ensure the quality of the product we offer our guests.
To be included in the top-10 with the most iconic parks in the industry illustrates our strong commitment to delivering the absolute best guest experience. On behalf of Dolly and all of our hosts, we are thankful to be named in the company of these amazing parks. This truly is a great honor.
American parks hold 12 of the 25 spots on the worldwide list. The worldwide top-10 list is as follows:
- Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)
- Puy du Fou (Les Epesses, France)
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando, Florida)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)
- Universal Studios Florida (Orlando, Florida)
- Universal Studios Hollywood (Los Angeles, California)
- Tivoli Gardens (Copenhagen, Denmark)
- Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee)
- Europa-Park (Rust, Germany)
- Paultons Park (Romsey, United Kingdom)
The United States-only top-10 looks like this:
- Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando, Florida)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Orlando, Florida)
- Universal Studios Florida (Orlando, Florida)
- Universal Studios Hollywood (Los Angeles, California)
- Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee)
- Disneyland (Anaheim, California)
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Orlando, Florida)
- Silver Dollar City (Branson, Missouri)
- Disney California Adventure (Anaheim, California)
Click here to see the full rankings.
