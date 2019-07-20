TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A Trigg County Sheriffs Deputy remains hospitalized at a Nashville hospital after collapsing Friday night.
Sheriff Jason Barnes tells News 4 that Deputy Jason Key fell to the ground and hit his head on his vehicle. Another deputy pulled over to help him.
Barnes said Key had a medical issue while responding to a call, pulled over and got out of the car in the area of Ferrell's Snappy Services.
An ambulance transported Key to a waiting helicopter at Trigg County Hospital. Key is in stable condition at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
The full extent of Key's medical issue is unknown.
Barnes said medical tests should help determine more about what led up to Key's collapse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.