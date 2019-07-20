Helicopter
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A Trigg County Sheriffs Deputy remains hospitalized at a Nashville hospital after collapsing Friday night.

Sheriff Jason Barnes tells News 4 that Deputy Jason Key fell to the ground and hit his head on his vehicle. Another deputy pulled over to help him.

Barnes said Key had a medical issue while responding to a call, pulled over and got out of the car in the area of Ferrell's Snappy Services. 

An ambulance transported Key to a waiting helicopter at Trigg County Hospital. Key is in stable condition at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

The full extent of Key's medical issue is unknown. 

Barnes said medical tests should help determine more about what led up to Key's collapse.

