GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – The mask mandate is back in Sumner County, which means Halloween is going to look a little different.
"Depending on your family and your situation you might do tradition trick or treating, or you might create own event at home," Paige Brown, Mayor of Gallatin told News 4. "I would encourage people to be respectful of how others choose to enjoy day."
For safer trick or treating, the CDC recommends giving treats outdoors in individually wrapped bags, and to make sure your mask is part of your costume.
"We’ve trusted people to make good decision," Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said. "We’ve trusted them to make good decision ins so many ways when they go to grocery store, when they go to school."
"We are still going to partake in Halloween," Derrick Harris, a Hendersonville parent said. "We are just going to make sure we do it in the safest way and best way possible for the kids and our safety as well."
Hand sanitizer is also recommended to keep nearby for Halloween events.
"It's hard to come by, but we make sure we at least keep some in the car if not on us," Harris said. "Us as parents should be inspecting the candy anyway."
"We are just trying to stay safe right now with all stuff going on, but have fun for our kids too," John Fuqua, owner of Ultimate Party Store in Hendersonville said.
Parents we talked to just want everyone to be prepared.
"I don’t have fear in doing Halloween with children as long as we as parents are prepared and the people who are allowing kids to come through their home for trick or treating are just as prepared as we are," Harris said.
