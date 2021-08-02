CHARLOTTE, Tn. (WSMV) - The murder trial for Steven Wiggins, accused in the 2018 slaying of a Dickson County police officer, began with opening statements and witness testimony Monday.
Wiggins would be eligible for the death penalty if the jury convicts him of premeditated murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Daniel Baker.
The prosecution, in their opening statement, went step-by-step through the events of May 30, 2018, saying the evidence will show Wiggins shot Baker during a traffic stop, then exited his vehicle, which had been reported stolen, and shot Baker three more times 'execution style.'
Prosecutors then allege Wiggins loaded Baker into his patrol vehicle and drove off on it, even answering calls from dispatch. He then drove to a remote field where he lit the vehicle on fire.
After surrendering to police after a 48-hour manhunt, prosecutors said evidence will show the chilling answer Wiggins gave investigators when asked why exited his vehicle to shoot Baker.
“In that statement, he was asked why did you walk up and shoot Seargent Baker in the head close range and the defendant said, 'it’s like a dog, you don’t let it suffer,'” District Attorney Ray Crouch told the jury in his opening statement.
The defense, meanwhile, told the jury there's no denying Wiggins killed Baker, but the question is whether the act was premeditated.
“It’s going to make you angry at Steven, and I know that because it made me angry. And it wasn’t until I was able to learn more about Steven and his life history and his life course that I was even able to begin to fathom how something like this could happen," defense attorney Luke Evans said in his opening statement.
It was an emotional first day of the trial, as the jury heard from Baker's wife and fellow officers, many of whom choked up recounting what they saw when they arrived at the scene of Baker's murder.
The trial will continue Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.