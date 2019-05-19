NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The trial for the man accused of a deadly shooting at an Antioch church is now underway.
Jury selection wrapped up on Friday for the trial of Emanuel Samson, the man accused of going into Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2018, killing one woman and injuring six others.
Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.
Jury is sworn in. Opening statements begin pic.twitter.com/vUxjYiqSo9— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 20, 2019
Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. The state asserted in their opening statement that Samson went with intent to kill ten white chuchgoers, one more than Dylann Roof's nine black victims at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.
In the defense's opening statement, they attempted to rule out premeditation of the murder. They said Samson showed signs of depression and suicidal thoughts, and that his intent was not to kill others but himself.
Defense: “this case is about a man who was very sad... [Samson] wanted to die” @WSMV— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 20, 2019
The state's first witness was Breana Smith, the daughter of Melanie Crow. Crow was the one killed in the shooting.
Smith asked to identify mother’s handwriting, then dismissed pic.twitter.com/0p885qvot4— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 20, 2019
Catherine Dickerson also took the stand. She recalled seeing a masked man in the parking lot with a gun the day of the shooting, running toward the church, and being hit in the leg by the seventh shot she heard.
Dickerson says after she was shot she laid under a water fountain in the vestibule, covering her face with her purse so the shooter couldn’t tell she was still alive— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 20, 2019
This is a developing story. Follow Rebecca Cardenas on Twitter for immediate updates as they happen and watch our coverage of the trial now on Facebook.
