HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSMV) -- The family of a 7-year-old Kentucky girl found raped and murdered could soon get some closure.
Timothy Madden is accused of kidnapping Gabbi Doolin from a football game in Allen County, Ky., back in 2015. Investigators believe he then raped and killed her.
Her body was found 25 minutes later in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School.
Kentucky State Police arrested Madden nearly a week later. Madden has maintained his innocence, but investigators say DNA linked him to the death.
A judge set the date for Madden's trial on Tuesday. It will be held in Hardin County on Sept. 4, 2019.
Madden's trial was initially going to be held Allen Co. this year, but a judge granted his defense a change of venue, which delayed the process.
Jury selection will begin on the first day of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.
If found guilty, Madden could face the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.
