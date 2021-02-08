CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The trial of Joseph Daniels, who is accused of killing his son, has been set to start in June.

Joseph Daniels admitted to police to beating and killing his son, 5-year-old Joe Clyde, in April 2018. Joseph Daniels was charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of Joe Clyde.

Daniels' defense attorney previously stated Daniels was persuaded to falsely confess in this recording.

Testimony in Joe Clyde Daniels case continues The hearing of Joseph Daniels, who's accused of killing his son, was continued until December.

Another in-person hearing is scheduled for April 1. The trial date is set to start June 1 and would finish by June 11.

During Monday's hearing, attorneys discussed the father's confession about killing Baby Joe and the social media attention to the case.