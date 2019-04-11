CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The case of a man accused of killing a Dickson County deputy in 2018 has been continued until February 2020.

+5 Suspect accused of killing Dickson County deputy in custody The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.

Steven Wiggins is accused of shooting Sgt. Daniel Baker multiple times and then setting his patrol car on fire in May 2018. Erika Castro-Miles is also charged in the case.

Judge denies change of venue motions for Joseph Daniels, Steven Wiggins The judge decided that the jurors in both trials will be selected from other counties. The locations of where jury selection will occur are not being made public.

Dickson County Judge David Wolfe granted the continuance after a motion by the defense was filed concerning a witness who would not be available until after the previously scheduled Aug, 19 trial date.

Suspect accused of killing Dickson County deputy appears in court Steven Wiggins is accused of shooting Sgt. Daniel Baker and then setting his patrol car on fire back in May 2018. Erika Castro-Miles is also charged in the case.

Wolfe was concerned that if he did not grant the continuance, there was a possibility the case would be returned to hear again after appeals.

Wolfe granted the appeal and said the trial would now be held in February 2020.

Because the state is seeking the death penalty in the case, it takes precedent over other cases on the docket.

The case of Joseph Daniels, accused of killing his son Joe Clyde Daniel and hiding his body, will be reset for August 2020.