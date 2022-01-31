WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in the trial for Travis Reinking, the man accused of shooting and killing multiple people inside of a Waffle House in April of 2018. Comple Coverage: https://www.wsmv.com/news/opening-statements-begin-in-2018-waffle-house-shooter-trial/article_953ff1be-828c-11…

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The murder trial for Travis Reinking, accused of killing multiple people inside a Waffle House in April 2018, began on Monday morning.

Opening statements concluded just after 10 a.m. followed by testimony from the first Metro Police officer that arrived at the scene.

The jury selection was held on January 25, where twelve women and two men were selected, two of which will be alternates.

On the day of the shooting, police said 30-year-old Reinking walked into an Antioch Waffle House with an AR-15 and opened fire, killing four people.

Police arrested Reinking after a 34-hour manhunt. A grand jury indicted Reinking in 2019 on 17 counts, including four of first-degree murder.

Due to his mental state, the trial had been delated while Reinking underwent treatment for schizophrenia. He has since been deemed fit to stand trial.

Reinking has pleaded not guilty to the crime and now faces life in prison.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk said in 2020 he would not seek the death penalty in this case.

The trial started at 9 a.m. in Davidson County Court and both lawyers concluded their opening statements. 

The lawyers gave their opening statements on Monday as the trial for Travis Reinking started. Reinking is the man accused of shooting and killing multiple people inside a Waffle House in April 2018.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.