NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man accused of brutally attacking a 12-year-old girl will be back in court Tuesday for his murder trial.
Roy Coons has been convicted of 30 different offenses since 1992. In August 2017, Coons was 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga's neighbor when she was found beaten, strangled, and partially undressed.
Arteaga had texted her mother an hour before she was found dead, saying someone was at the door of their Goodlettsville home. Arteaga's body was soon found by her mother and other family members.
On Monday, the jury selection happened and opening statements occurred in the case. News4 will continue to bring you updates on-air and online.
