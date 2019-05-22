Trial for man accused in Antioch church shooting enters Day 3
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The third day of the trial for a man accused of shooting churchgoers at an Antioch church in 2017 continues Wednesday.
Emanuel Samson is accused of going into Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, killing one woman and injuring six others. Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.
Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
