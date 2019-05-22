You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Trial for man accused in Antioch church shooting enters Day 3

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

App users, Click here to watch the live stream

Antioch Church Shooting Trial: Watch Day 1 Proceedings
Antioch Church Shooting Trial: Watch Day 2 Proceedings

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The third day of the trial for a man accused of shooting churchgoers at an Antioch church in 2017 continues Wednesday.

Emanuel Samson is accused of going into Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, killing one woman and injuring six others. Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.

Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Follow Rebecca Cardenas on Twitter for immediate updates as they happen and watch our coverage of the trial on Facebook.

First day of trial for man accused in deadly Antioch church shooting
Day 2 of trial for man accused in 2017 Antioch church shooting

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017. She currently covers the court systems in Middle Tennessee.

Digital Content Producer

Joey Gill is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.