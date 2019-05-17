BENTON, KY (WSMV) - The trial for the suspected shooter at Marshall County High School has been moved to Hopkinsville, KY.
The judge on Friday decided that Gabrielle Parker’s trial would be held in Christian County to ensure a fair trial.
Parker’s trial date has been set for June 1, 2020.
Parker is accused of killing two teens and injuring several others after opening fire at Marshall County High School in 2018.
All of the pre-trial hearing will happen in Marshall County.
