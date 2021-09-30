BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A trial date has been set for September 26, 2022, in the case of Megan Boswell, the woman charged with murdering her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn.

Additionally, Boswell’s lawyer, Brad Sproles, is motioning to reduce Boswell’s bond, based on reviewing thousands of photographs, texts, and other pieces of evidence. That hearing is set for December 7, later this year.

In February 2020, Megan Boswell reported her daughter, Evelyn, as missing. Several weeks later, law enforcement found the toddler’s body on a family member’s property. Police arrested Megan Boswell for false reporting.

Grand jury later indicted Boswell on 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports.

Sullivan County District Attorney General, Barry Staubus, said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to test forensic evidence in the case. Staubus believes the trial could take three to four weeks and aims to select a jury in Sullivan County.

Boswell’s courtroom appearance was her first since the pandemic began in March 2020.