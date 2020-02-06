NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The murder trial for a Metro officer who shot and killed a man in 2018 has been postponed at the request of Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore.
Metro officer Andrew Delke shot and killed Daniel Hambrick on July 26, 2018, after a foot chase near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue. Hambrick was shot in the back. Delke, 26, was charged with first degree murder.
The jury selection for the case was set to begin March 11, 2020, with the trial following on March 16th.
Now, jury selection will begin June 15 and the trial is scheduled to begin on June 22.
Moore requested the postponement so that an "expert in the field of police use of force matters" would have more time to review Delke's case and serve as a witness. The District Attorney's Office had to get special approval for the cost of retaining the expert witness, who is not being named, but approval was not granted until February 4, according to court documents obtained by News4.
The witness told the DA's office the case file was too large to review by March 11. Plus, he is a witness for another trial taking place the week of March 16.
Last month, the Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals denied to hear a motion for a change of venue. The trial will take place in Davidson County.
