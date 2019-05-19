NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The trial begins on Monday for the man accused of a deadly shooting at an Antioch church.

Jury selection wrapped up on Friday for the trial of Emanuel Samson.

Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring six others at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.

Last month a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses.

Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.