NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The trial begins on Monday for the man accused of a deadly shooting at an Antioch church.
Jury selection wrapped up on Friday for the trial of Emanuel Samson.
Monday, trial begins for the suspected mass shooter of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.
Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring six others at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.
Last month a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses.
Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.