It was a long day of testimony as the man accused of murdering a young, Nashville nurse faced a jury.
The woman's roommate and twin sister took the stand -- as well as a slew of Metro police officers working the case. The jury also heard from the man who last saw Tiffany Ferguson alive and what happened in the moments before her death.
Christopher McLawhorn, a homeless man, is accused of killing Ferguson – as well as stealing her purse and laptop.
He’s been charged with first-degree murder and premeditated murder.
Police said McLawhorn walked into the 23-year-old’s Wedgewood Avenue condo to rob her and he ended up killing her in February 2017.
“The first thing that woke me up was a scream that morning,” said Melissa Thornily, tearfully recounting the moment she found her roommate stabbed in her bed. “I jumped up out of my bed and grabbed my phone and my glasses and I ran out of my bedroom door and I saw the front door was open.”
“I locked the door and just started screaming for Tiffany, yelling her name,” Thornily said. “I ran back into her room. She was laying in her bed. Her moth was open, there was blood.”
Tiffany Ferguson was stabbed nine times. She did not survive the attack.
“I did chest compressions, the 911 operator stayed on the phone. They told me to keep counting,” said Thornily, who desperately tried to save her roommate, a friend she’s known since college. “She had one short breath at one point but that was all.”
TIFFANY’S LAST MOMENTS
It all happened after a night out drinking with friends.
A crime of opportunity, police said, since her apartment door was found unlocked.
A co-worker who was out with Tiffany that night said the two of them had returned to her apartment and fooled around a bit.
“Things just between us were getting awkward [and] decided to talk about it later,” said Michael Sanborn, the last person to see Tiffany alive. “I lived down the street, so we decided I’d go home.”
Sanborn said he didn’t try to lock the door on the way out of Ferguson’s apartment that night, but agreed not figuring out how is something that’s haunted him.
Police quickly ruled out Sanborn as a suspect.
“I figured I was one of the last ones to see her and so I needed to go [police]…what I knew,” he said in court.
While they knew Sanborn was innocent, police had a lot of work ahead of them before they identified McLawhorn as a suspect.
A TRAIL OF EVIDENCE
Officers that worked the case also testified in court on Monday.
An early motive for Tiffany’s murder was robbery – police discovered both her purse and computer were missing from the scene along with something else – the murder weapon.
“The knife was missing out of the block,” said Tiffany’s roommate, Melissa Thornily.
Tiffany’s purse was found by the side of the apartment building on the end of the street.
At the same time police were interviewing Thornily, another crime was happening right in the same neighborhood.
“We were told that a white male was in the area of 8th avenue south and Wedgewood breaking into vehicles,” said Sgt. Steven Steven Wiser.
Police say they found a trail of evidence leading to McLawhorn,
Crime scene investigators found fingerprints in the dust on the top of Tiffany’s headboard and recovered a hat and a footprint in a wooded area near the interstate -- a hat McLawhorn’s seen wearing in old photos.
Tiffany’s purse was found outside in the rain along with her laptop with a knife inside.
A POSSIBLE CONFESSION?
McLawhorn watched and followed along through hours of emotional testimony on Monday -- showing little emotion of his own as he faces charges in the murder of Tiffany Ferguson.
Late on Monday, just before the jury went home for the day, McLawhorn’s cellmate took the stand.
“At first he’s like, ‘she started screaming,’” the man recalled to the court. “He got scared and by time it was over, stabbed her.”
The man will continue his testimony tomorrow.
News4 will follow this trial all week and have the latest updates when it starts again Tuesday morning.
