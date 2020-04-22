NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Trevecca Nazarene University has announced its 2020 commencement plans.
While the university will not be able to celebrate commencement the same way due to the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials want to make sure the Class of 2020 is "cherished, honored and celebrated".
- Virtual Conferral Ceremony: Trevecca will hold a virtual Conferral Ceremony on May 16 at 10 a.m. Students and their families can watch on Facebook as well as a livestream that can be found here. Dr. Dan Boone, Trevecca president, and Dr. Tom Middendorf, University provost, as well as other Trevecca personnel will participate in the event, which will focus on encouraging, celebrating and speaking blessing over Trevecca’s 2020 graduates. During the ceremony, Dr. Boone will confer degrees upon the graduates. For graduates whose degrees are conferred in May and have no holds on their accounts, Academic Records will mail diplomas in June.
- Fall Commencement Celebration: Trevecca will invite 2020 graduates and their friends and families to a Commencement Celebration held on campus during Homecoming 2020. Set for Nov. 6-7, Homecoming 2020 will be the perfect time to gather as a community and celebrate all our 2020 graduates have achieved and all the things they will achieve in the future. This will be a chance for graduates to don their regalia and get that coveted photo with Dr. Boone! If students ordered regalia for pickup from the Campus Store, it will be mailed to their home address with the exception of regalia for doctoral programs. Graduates in these programs will receive information about regalia after their hooding ceremonies are scheduled. All questions should be mailed to Holly Steinmetz at hsteinmetz@trevecca.edu.
- Fall Hooding Ceremonies: Trevecca officials are working on plans to schedule fall ceremonies to honor the achievements of our master’s and doctoral students as well as the support and sacrifices of their friends and families as the graduates pursued their educational and professional goals. More information will be announced as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.