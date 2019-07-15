MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Diners at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rivergate got 'dinner and a show' a couple weeks ago when a group from Acappela's Worship Leader Institute broke out in song.
The group ended up getting people in the restaurant and restaurant workers to join in.
The video was posted by Jake Jones to Facebook on July 4 and has been shared over 17,000 times.
