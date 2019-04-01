Drone4 shot video of the way I-440 used to look. Its grassy, green median used to set it apart from Nashville's other highways.
A lot of the grass and trees are now gone.
They've been replaced by rock, cement and construction crews and not everyone is happy about it.
"That's not a weekend in replanting. That's a full traffic lane that never gets re-greened.
Metro councilman Freddie O'Connell said it's happening all over Nashville, the more homes and buildings that go up, the more trees that go down.
"I'm astonished at how quickly and easily, in an afterthought way, so many developers are cutting down old growth trees that can take a generation to reach height, thickness of trunk, all that stuff, in our urban canopy," said O'Connell.
A spokesperson for TDOT said on I-440, it's a matter of public safety.
She said people were accidentally crossing the median and dying.
They now plan to landscape at some of the interchanges to try and make up for some of the lost green.
Meanwhile O'Connell is encouraging citizens to stop and take notice.
He also wants them to support a new bill that would require builders to replant the trees they tear down.
"The issue of clean air is not a joke in Nashville. We can see how it impacts everything from asthma rates to other issues of public health particularly around corridors of interstate," said O'Connell.
READ MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.