NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been a month since the tornadoes touched down before the holidays, and cities like Hendersonville say cleanup is expected to continue through the winter due to the large amounts of uprooted trees.
“There are probably 75-year-old hackberries that went all across Cumberland Hills road... They had to be cut up and our claws couldn't even lift them because they are so big,” said Trace Buerkett, Assistant Public Works Director.
On Tuesday, Crews were still hard at work removing pieces of large trees and branches from residential areas in Hendersonville.
So far, the city has had help with cleanup from Goodlettsville, Portland, and even Gallatin over the past few weeks.
But this week a company called Rogers Group is offering their trucks to help with removal.
“When we found out there was a need we offered whatever resources we had. The city said they could use some trucks to help load the debris and we were able to do that. So for the next couple of days, we are offering these four trucks to load and take it to the dump,” stated Jared Nix, with Rogers Group.
Buerkett also says with 13,000 cubic yards of limbs hauled out, there is still plenty more to go. However, with the help of others, he believes things will be done in a timely manner.
“We will be doing this for the next month or so and hopefully we just keep chugging along,” said Buerkett.
