Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech at Lincoln Memorial

In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. 

 AP Photo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This morning Nashville's Tree Foundation will honor Dr. King with a special planting event. 

55 trees will be planted throughout Fisk University's campus. 

A tree will also be dedicated in honor of the late congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis, an alumnus of Fisk University. 

A grant from Bank of America allowed for 325 trees to be planted across Nashville's 37208 zip code, which includes Fisk. 

