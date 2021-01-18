NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This morning Nashville's Tree Foundation will honor Dr. King with a special planting event.
55 trees will be planted throughout Fisk University's campus.
A tree will also be dedicated in honor of the late congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis, an alumnus of Fisk University.
A grant from Bank of America allowed for 325 trees to be planted across Nashville's 37208 zip code, which includes Fisk.
