Travelers grabbed up luggage, raced down escalators and headed out into Music City Monday. In the middle of all the hurry, there's a decorated tree at the Nashville International Airport. Some know just what it means to a whole lot of families.
"This is a shoelace from his boot camp boot," said Diana Coleman, showing a bracelet around her wrist. "I'm very proud of the sacrifice he makes. There is no greater thing they could do then serve their country."
Coleman is mom of Airman First Class Adam Coleman. Coleman has a video of the family dogs excitedly jumping on her son during his latest visit home from the Air Force over the summer.
"It just makes me smile," she said. "It's that feeling of everything's complete again. He's home. He's safe. He's under my roof."
Coleman would love to make her son's favorite smothered green beans dish, but he can't make it back for Thanksgiving this year. Coleman knows her family's not alone.
That's why she and other Music City Blue Star Moms have put up their Tree of Heroes at the airport. Each ornament has the name of a service member who's deployed or serving and just can't make it back home for Thanksgiving.
"We do think of them through everything," said Coleman. "It's through the holidays and every day. They are remembered. We're there for them."
Until her son comes home again, Coleman has a message.
"I hope you're enjoying Thanksgiving and even though we can't be together, know you're in my heart," said Coleman.
If you have a loved one you'd like to see added to the Tree of Heroes, you can contact the Music City Blue Star Moms at musiccitybluestarmoms@gmail.com.
