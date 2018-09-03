ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) -- More than 900 Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation customers were without power on Monday afternoon.
This issue is now resolved for most customers.
According to a CEMC representative, tree limbs had fallen into power lines off Highway 12 and caused the outage.
After the initial outage, the issue was resolved for a short time, but a customer that lives near Ashland City reported to News4 that his power only returned for a few minutes before it cut off again.
"Crews found tree limbs that had gotten in the lines off Hwy 12," the representative said in a statement to News4. "Most members have been restored but we still have about 60 out. Crews are still clearing the lines and hope to have everyone restored very shortly."
