NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Strong storms are notorious for causing tree damage throughout Middle Tennessee. After the initial damage is cleared, it's time to take a closer look at surviving trees to see if there is any long-lasting damage that could cause long-term problems.
Rob Kraker is an arborist with Davey Tree Expert Company. He says it's important to keep an eye on the health of trees, especially ones around your home, sidewalks or roadways.
"You wanna look for any cracking or any decaying," says Kraker. "We also look for any mushroom growth or fractures in the roots. These are basically like the I-65 for all the nutrients for the tree."
Another very evident sign that you could have a dying tree, is large dead limbs. But not all dead limbs mean something is wrong. They have to be larger than an inch or two in diameter. "The little ones, those are not something to be worried about," says Kraker. "It's the ones that could potentially hurt you if you're mowing the grass or where kids are playing."
If you've noticed any of these on your trees, you should call a certified arborist to come take a look. An initial consultation by Davey Tree is completely free of charge and could save you a lot of money and stress in the long run. Many times, there are steps you can take to nurse your trees back to health.
Older, large trees are very desirable to have near your home. For just as much storm damage as they cause, they also prevent storm damage by acting as a barrier to block wind gusts. Mature trees will also add a tremendous increase to your property value.
