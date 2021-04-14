NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Across the nation, treatments against COVID-19 are still being researched to combat the ongoing pandemic.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a part of that effort, enlisting volunteers to participate in studies against the virus.
Jessica Cook shared on Facebook that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October and a friend shared a link about Vanderbilt seeking participants for their clinical treatment study.
She decided to enroll in the trial.
“I was really sick for two days. I thought I had a really bad sinus infection. I figured there’s nothing else for me to do so I might as well and maybe this will help somebody else,” said Cook.
Dr. David Haas is leading the trial and said they are looking at multiple ways to help people with COVID-19 get better faster.
“One treatment might be by vein, one might be by a shot, one might be by an inhaler…just like people take for asthma, and one may be pills.”
It’s a double-blind study so Cook said she’s unsure if she got the placebo or one of the medications.
But said she did start to feel better.
“I had virtually no symptoms after I did the infusion with Vanderbilt.”
She is now encouraging others to consider enrolling.
“I’ve got one more appointment left, which is my 6 months out from my last appointment. It wasn’t painful. It wasn’t difficult.”
If you’re interested in joining you must currently have COVID-19 and be symptomatic.
Dr. Haas said people will be compensated for their time.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is asking those interested in helping to get more info online or call 615-936-8594.
