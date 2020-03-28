NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the number of people infected by COVID-19 continues to rise, hospitals are preparing for the worst case scenario, a second larger wave of patients coming to the hospital for treatment if the crisis gets worse.
This is as Vanderbilt University Medical Center begins trials to find a treatment on a patient who is infected by the virus.
"They have an infection with the virus and the trial is to try to make that infection resolve faster," said Dr. Todd Rice, VUMC's Medical Intensive Care Unit Director. "There’s been an incredible amount of speed in trying to get these trials up so we can get the data in."
Dr. Rice told News4, VUMC officials are talking with hospitals in New York, New Orleans, Seattle and others to plan ahead.
"We try and kind of plan for the worst case scenario and make sure we have that covered," he said. "We’ve had a lot of plans to convert beds that aren’t normally ICU beds."
Many elective surgeries are being delayed, nurses schedules are shifted to help where the greatest need are and more equipment is being brough in, including over 100 extra ventilators.
"We’ve gone and gotten more ventilators we already have them," said Dr. Rice.
He also tells News4 there is talk among hospital and staff officials about creating a more central hosptial for COVID-19 patients, whether that is at Vanderbilt's or another local hospital's facilities.
As for gloves and masks and personal protective equipment, at least for Vanderbilt, doctors say they have enough to get by for now, however staff is trying to be smart about how they use available PPE so they don't run out.
