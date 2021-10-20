NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A country artist refuses to perform at music venues that require proof of COVID vaccination, mask mandates, or testing.
Travis Tritt announced on his website earlier this week, resulting in the cancelation of multiple shows.
Like many people in the United States, Tritt said he is “taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country,” a cause that he “wholeheartedly supports.” To read his full release, click here.
Due to his stance, the artist canceled shows in Muncie, Indiana, Philadelphia, Mississippi, Peoria, Illinois, and Louisville, Kentucky.
He said he would perform at venues without mask mandates. For a complete list of upcoming appearances, click here.
