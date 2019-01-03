NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New details in the case of accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking.
Reinking's father Jeffrey Reinking said he did nothing wrong in a new court motion filed this week, claiming he was not under any order to keep guns away from his son.
Reinking's father was keeping guns in a safe, and admits he opened it so Travis could take his guns from Illinois to Tennessee.
"I was never given any express instruction from the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office that I was to keep Travis Reinking's firearms that he legally owned away from him," Jeffrey Reinking's motion said.
Jeffrey Reinking is being sued by two families of the victims in the shooting for allowing Travis to take back guns that were confiscated and locked away.
The family of Akilah DaSilva is leading the charge against Reinking's father, claiming Jeffrey Reinking was under strict orders to keep guns away from Travis and he ignored them.
