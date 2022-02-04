NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The murder trial of the accused Waffle House shooter entered its fifth day on Friday, with both sides presenting their closing arguments.

Travis Reinking is accused of walking into a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee, in 2018, and opening fire on the patrons, killing four of them. James Shaw Jr. tackled Reinking while reloading his rifle and stopped the shooting.

Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore began by addressing the jury, reminding them that everyone in Tennessee will forever associate a Waffle House with this tragedy.

"I can't imagine you won't drive past a Waffle House, see one, and this case won't come into your mind," Moore told the jury. "Every step that this man took was intentional. Every step. This was no accident. This was no mistake. He intended to do exactly what he did."

The prosecution's goal for the first four days of this trial has been to convince the jury that Reinking clearly thought out this act and knew what he was doing the entire time.

"He knew he was killing people," Moore repeated to the jury during his closing argument. "There's no question about that. He knew. He knew when he put the plan in motion to get the revenge, he was going to kill people."

Moore concluded his argument by filling a glass bowl with ammunition, representing unused shells from the Waffle House scene.

"What a great choice that James Shaw Jr. made to fight him," Moore told the jury in conclusion. "To take the rifle away, these went unused. Lives saved, this man committed murder. He is not legally blameless. "

As the defense began their presentation to the jury, Joe Perez's father stood up. Then, he left the courtroom, refusing to listen to what Reinking's lawyer had to say in his defense. Perez was one of the four people killed in the Waffle House that day.

In a continued effort to portray Reinking's actions as delusional and beyond his control, the defense began their closing arguments by repeating what had been at the center of their case.

"He acted on what he believed to be a command from God," Luke Evans told the jury. "He's in turmoil, but he believes God has told him 'you need to go there and do this as an act of self-defense.'"

Perez's mother started crying as the defense showed a photo of her son's clothes when he was killed. She eventually left the courtroom, too emotional to watch anymore.

The defense continued to cite mental health doctors whose opinions were that Reinking could not recognize the wrong in what he did.

Additionally, Evans stated that a verdict on this couldn't be reached based on the emotions involved.

"There's not a person in this room that does not have sympathy," Evans concluded to the jury. "These victims and their families suffered and are continuing to suffer…you can have sympathy…you can't come up with a verdict based on that."