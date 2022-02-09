PIKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Travis Reinking is now in state custody and News4 has learned he was transferred Wednesday to the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

At the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, Reinking will go through his initial diagnostic and classification.

A jury found Reinking guilty last week in the Antioch Waffle House mass shooting. In 2018, he opened fire at the restaurant, killing four people.

Reinking received four life sentences, one for each victim.

One of the most emotional parts of this case was hearing from the victims and their families. News4's Rebecca Cardenas has more from them.
 

