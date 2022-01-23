NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The man charged with shooting and killing four people in the Antioch Waffle House with an AR-15 on April 22, 2018, has a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Travis Reinking was indicted on 17 counts in 2019, including murder after a judge deemed him fit to stand trial. His trial was put on hold for months while he was being treated for schizophrenia.

Reinking’s hearing is scheduled to take place Monday morning at 9 a.m. His hearing takes place a day after three people were injured in a shooting at a Clarksville Waffle House Sunday morning.