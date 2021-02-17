NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Travelers are scrambling at Nashville International Airport to try and get out before the next winter storm strikes.
The check in lines are emptier than normal because there’s nothing but cancellations on the departures board.
It doesn’t matter what part of the U.S. passengers are trying to get to from Nashville, it just isn’t happening on Wednesday.
The icy weather has cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Nashville on Tuesday. Travelers at Nashville International Airport told News 4 they just wanted to get back home.
One couple from Chicago has been trying to get back since Monday. Wednesday is their seventh attempt to line up a return flight.
They stood in line and lined up a flight for early Wednesday, but by the time they got back to the hotel last night, their early flight was canceled. They are trying to take a 1:40 p.m. flight Wednesday.
“We are excited to be booked,” said D.J. Schmidt, waiting at the airport just before noon. “Hopefully we’ll take off, but this is way further than we have gotten all week.”
American Airlines said there are no flights taking off at Nashville International until Friday.
Click for a look at the Nashville International Airport flight status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.