NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Travelers are scrambling at Nashville International Airport to try and get out before the next winter storm strikes.

The check in lines are emptier than normal because there’s nothing but cancellations on the departures board.

It doesn’t matter what part of the U.S. passengers are trying to get to from Nashville, it just isn’t happening on Wednesday.

BNA cancellations and delays expected to continue today The icy weather has cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Nashville on Tuesday. Travelers at Nashville International Airport told News 4 they just wanted to get back home.

One couple from Chicago has been trying to get back since Monday. Wednesday is their seventh attempt to line up a return flight.

They stood in line and lined up a flight for early Wednesday, but by the time they got back to the hotel last night, their early flight was canceled. They are trying to take a 1:40 p.m. flight Wednesday.

“We are excited to be booked,” said D.J. Schmidt, waiting at the airport just before noon. “Hopefully we’ll take off, but this is way further than we have gotten all week.”

American Airlines said there are no flights taking off at Nashville International until Friday.

