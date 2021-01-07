NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of almost 50 President Donald Trump supporters caravanned from Nashville to Washington, DC, for a rally outside our nation’s capital.
Kyle Leavitt said he thought it was supposed to be a peaceful protest, but that changed in minutes.
“My experience of that day was just so rocking,” Leavitt told News4 in an interview from Washington.
He said the rally began at the Ellipse, the park south of the White House, and everything was under control.
“People were just having a family time. There were moms there, there were children. It felt wholesome, you know?” Leavitt said.
He said the mood quickly shifted when people started to climb over gates outside the Capitol.
“Suddenly there was a smaller group and people were saying, ‘This is a diversion, this is a diversion, get to the Capitol’ and everyone went to the Capitol. Then as soon as we got to the Capitol, it was just an entire energy shift. You could feel it, I mean it was palpable.”
Leavitt said flash bangs were set off by members in the crowd at the same time police started shooting rubber bullets into the crowd.
“To be real, the elderly, I mean they were getting hit. Moms, dads pepper sprayed. Kids got hit with tear gas. We had to get them out. It was really tough,” Leavitt said.
He said he and his group were out in the crowd for almost 12 hours.
“It was so bewildering and confusing and hard to understand in the moment that it didn’t occur to us until that like, ‘OK, it’s time to go. We’ve done all we can do in a positive way and now it’s time to leave,’” Leavitt said.
