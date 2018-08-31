NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This weekend, we'll see the highest Labor Day gas prices we've seen in the past four years, according to AAA.
The national average is at a little more than $2.80, while Tennessee is at $2.60.
Gas Buddy reports the three following things cost drivers more:
- Bad habits - Nearly 80 percent of people say they fill up at one station, and of those people, almost half say they do because it's convenient, not because it's cheaper.
- Choosing an easy route - You choose a gas station because it's easy to get in and out of, not by price.
- Running on empty - Only 19 percent of people fill up when they see a gas station has a good price. More than half of drivers wait until they're at a quarter tank or until their gas light comes on.
Apps like Gas Buddy tell you the lowest and highest gas prices near you, plus the differences between them. It will also tell you if you should fill up right now or wait until another day.
Labor Day weekend is one of the most dangerous driving periods of the year, and according to a recent report, we're traveling alongside some of the worst drivers in the county.
In a report released last week, AllState ranked 200 cities from best to worst drivers. Nashville got 120th place. Clarksville made the list at No. 59.
Distracted driving is a leading cause of fatalities on the road, but the culprits may not be what you think they are.
Volvo recently released a report naming Gen X parents as the most distracted drivers. The study says 70 percent of Americans drive distracted.
Millennials and Gen Zs are guilty too, but it says 1 in 3 parents admit to using their phones while driving when their kids are in the car.
An easy way to rid yourself of the temptation is to hit "Do Not Disturb" mode while you're driving so you don't get any notifications. Click here to learn how to set up this feature on your iOS device. Click here to learn how to use this feature on your android device.
