NASHVILLE- Thousands of visitors who spent this holiday weekend in Music City are heading back home.
“We just came down for a good time and we wanted to party in Nashville,” said Kara Vanbuskirk.
Kara Vanbuskirk and her friends were a part of the 350,000 people downtown for the Let Freedom Sing concert and fireworks show.
“We heard it was the biggest fireworks show so that was also an added bonus to go into the bars so that was definitely a good time,” said
Even though their flight leaves this afternoon they arrived at the airport hours before take-off.
“I wanted to get to the airport super early that's why we're here right now and it was really important cause I was scared with the long lines of how busy it would be,” said Vanbuskirk.
According to AAA, more than 47.7 million Americans are traveling for the holiday this year.
From Friday thru Sunday, Nashville International Airport has seen approximately 50,000 departing screened passengers. They're expecting 27-thousand or at the end of Monday.
“The airport has been very simple, and nobody stresses me out. In this airport everybody is just doing what they need to do and it's actually not as packed as you'd think it would be,” said Dominick Cruz.
For mid-day travelers, like Dominick Cruz, who’s heading back home after celebrating the fourth with friends, the security checkpoint lines have been smooth.
“It looks like I'm going to get right through the checkpoint very quickly, less than fifteen minutes,” said Cruz.
If you are heading to the airport it’s always best to check security checkpoint lines before heading out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.