NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The travel industry is taking extra precautions to make sure tomorrow's inauguration in Washington, D.C. is safe and secure.
Many companies are changing their policies for the next 48 hours.
Megabus has halted all travel in and out of D.C. through Thursday, and Airbnb cancelled all Washington area reservations for this week on their platform as well as on HotelTonight.
"Just given the remarkable moment that we're in, we just felt it was the right thing to do and the responsible thing to do," said Chris Lehane, senior VP of Global Policy and Communications with Airbnb.
Airbnb has a screening system in place for all its platforms, and it's recently stepping up its efforts to remove potentially violent users.
"We've enhanced those existing systems again based a lot on being able to get additional names and additional feedback from law enforcement based on what happened," Lehane said.
Most major airlines are taking extra precautions as well.
Passengers flying to D.C. will not be allowed to put guns in checked bags. American Airlines says it will not serve alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area this week.
"We have seen a disturbing increase in onboard instances where passengers have disrupted flights," said Stephen Dickson, administrator with the FAA.
In the past, unruly passengers may have gotten away with a warning, but today the FAA says it's cracking down.
