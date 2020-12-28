Travel impacted by downtown curfew

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some downtown travel may be impacted this morning by the curfew in place for the Christmas morning explosion.
James Robertson Parkway to Broadway, and Fourth Avenue to the Cumberland River will remain closed until noon Monday.
There is some restricted travel on nearby stretches of those roads and some additional closures that start at noon today.
Union to Broadway and Fourth Avenue to Riverfront will be closed.
Car travel will be allowed on the rest of Fourth.
Right now these closures last until noon Tuesday.
